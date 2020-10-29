SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals' Injuries Taking Their Toll as Jonah Williams and Joe Mixon Miss Another Practice

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with injuries to some of their most important players. 

Running back Joe Mixon (foot) missed another practice on Thursday. The 24-year-old missed last week's matchup against the Browns and could be out again this week. 

Left tackle Jonah Williams was also out. He's still recovering from a stinger he suffered on Sunday. The injury isn't expected to keep him out long, but the Bengals could be without the 2019 first-round pick this Sunday against the Titans. 

Other noteworthy injuries include Trey Hopkins (concussion) and Bobby Hart (knee). 

Hart has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Hopkins suffered the concussion against the Browns. If he can't play, then Billy Price will get his first start of the season.

“I think it’s very, very huge for me," Price said when asked about this chance to prove himself. "It’s a situation you don’t take lightly. Any opportunity to get on the field, you get to really show your worth and your value and again, the reason why you were a first round selection three years ago. I think it’s just another opportunity for me to go out there and do it.”

Cornerback Darius Phillips missed a second straight practice with a knee injury. John Ross was out again due to an illness. He's missed multiple practices over the past few weeks. 

Brandon Wilson (knee), Geno Atkins (rest) and Mike Daniels (rest) were limited participants in Thursday's practice. 

William Jackson III should be back on the field this week after clearing concussion protocol. He was a full participant on Thursday.

Check out the Bengals' entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

201029 Tennessee Titans

 

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals Must Make Decision About Carl Lawson and William Jackson III's Future Before Trade Deadline

Cincinnati Bengals Must Make Decision About Carl Lawson and William Jackson III's Future Before Trade Deadline

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

The Bengals' Offense is Going to be Shorthanded on Sunday Against the Titans

Joe Mixon and Jonah Williams Won't Play for Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Against Tennessee Titans

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

John Ross Confirms Trade Request: 'I Know I Can Be Productive'

John Ross Confirms Trade Request: 'I Know I Can Be Productive'

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

Bengals Sign Former Bills Guard Quinton Spain to Practice Squad

Cincinnati Bengals Sign Former Buffalo Bills Guard Quinton Spain

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

Bengals vs Titans: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans: Three Keys and a Prediction

James Rapien

Podcast: A Bengals-Titans Preview, How Injuries Change Things and Trade Rumors

A Cincinnati Bengals-Tennessee Titans Preview, How Injuries Change Things and Trade Rumors

James Rapien

Dynamic Trio Leading Bengals' Passing Attack

Dynamic Trio Leading Cincinnati Bengals' Passing Attack

Russ Heltman

Bengals Telling Teams Geno Atkins 'Isn't Available' Ahead of Trade Deadline

Bengals Telling Teams Geno Atkins 'Isn't Available' Ahead of Trade Deadline

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

Adam 'Pacman' Jones Rips Bengals' Coaching Staff

Adam 'Pacman' Jones Rips Cincinnati Bengals Coaching Staff

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 8 Picks For Every NFL Game

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 8 Picks For Every NFL Game

James Rapien