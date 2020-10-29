Bengals' Injuries Taking Their Toll as Jonah Williams and Joe Mixon Miss Another Practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with injuries to some of their most important players.

Running back Joe Mixon (foot) missed another practice on Thursday. The 24-year-old missed last week's matchup against the Browns and could be out again this week.

Left tackle Jonah Williams was also out. He's still recovering from a stinger he suffered on Sunday. The injury isn't expected to keep him out long, but the Bengals could be without the 2019 first-round pick this Sunday against the Titans.

Other noteworthy injuries include Trey Hopkins (concussion) and Bobby Hart (knee).

Hart has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Hopkins suffered the concussion against the Browns. If he can't play, then Billy Price will get his first start of the season.

“I think it’s very, very huge for me," Price said when asked about this chance to prove himself. "It’s a situation you don’t take lightly. Any opportunity to get on the field, you get to really show your worth and your value and again, the reason why you were a first round selection three years ago. I think it’s just another opportunity for me to go out there and do it.”

Cornerback Darius Phillips missed a second straight practice with a knee injury. John Ross was out again due to an illness. He's missed multiple practices over the past few weeks.

Brandon Wilson (knee), Geno Atkins (rest) and Mike Daniels (rest) were limited participants in Thursday's practice.

William Jackson III should be back on the field this week after clearing concussion protocol. He was a full participant on Thursday.

