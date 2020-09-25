SI.com
Injury Roundup — The latest on Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels and Shawn Williams

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will be shorthanded on defense for the third-straight week this Sunday against the Eagles. 

Eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins won't play on Sunday, as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury that he suffered during the Bengals' final scrimmage of training camp. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday and hasn't played in a game this season. 

Atkins did have his helmet on during Friday's practice, but he didn't do much during the portion that was open to the media. 

"He feels better everyday, just not quite ready to play in a game yet," head coach Zac Taylor said. "It's truly been a week-to-week deal."

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels will play on Sunday against the Eagles. He missed Week 2 with a groin injury and hasn't practiced since the Bengals 16-13 loss to the Chargers in Week 1. 

Safety Shawn Williams will make his season debut on Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Williams suffered a calf injury during training camp.

"He's got a major role on special teams for us and on defense as well," Taylor said. "He's looking a lot better. Excited to get him back."

Expect the Bengals to use all three safeties on Sunday. Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates will start, but Williams should help in the run game. 

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo could also ask the safeties to guard Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert in coverage. They are arguably the best tight end duo in the NFL. Having Williams or Bates on them is a better matchup than a linebacker like Josh Bynes, Germaine Pratt or Logan Wilson. 

Stopping the run and limiting the tight ends will be crucial to the Bengals' success on defense on Sunday.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

