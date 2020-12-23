Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tyler Boyd, Brandon Allen, Logan Wilson and Darius Phillips

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd didn't practice on Wednesday. The 25-year-old suffered a concussion on Monday night against the Steelers.

Boyd is in concussion protocol and could be out for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.

Quarterback Brandon Allen returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. He missed Monday's game due to a knee injury he suffered against Dallas. The 28-year-old has completed 55-of-84 passes (65.5%) for 506 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three starts this season.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was coy when asked if Allen would start against Houston this week.

"We will continue to see where the health is at before making those decisions but I thought Ryan (Finley) played a really tough, tough, gutsy effort on Monday night," Taylor said. "He took some big hits and was able to make some plays for us that helped us win that game. But again, we'll continue to make that decision as we go."

Ryan Finley completed 7-of-13 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown in Monday's win over the Steelers. he also ran for 47 yards and a score.

Cornerback Darius Phillips (knee) and Logan Wilson (ankle) didn't practice on Wednesday. Phillips had one of his best games of the season against Pittsburgh. Wilson was out after injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the Cowboys.

Linebacker Jordan Evans was also out on Wednesday due to a hamstring issue.

Check out the Bengals' entire injury report below.