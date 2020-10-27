Podcast: Injury Updates, Exploring Trade Value, and Joe Burrow's Historic Excellence

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the latest Bengals' injuries, plus we examine the trade value of some of their veteran players, including Carlos Dunlap, John Ross and A.J. Green. We also take a look at some key stats that reflect how well Joe Burrow has played this season.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!