Injury Roundup — Atkins in full pads, plus the latest on Alexander, Daniels and Wilson

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins practiced for the second-straight day on Thursday. It was the first time he was in full pads since he suffered a shoulder injury in the final scrimmage of training camp.

He was a limited participant, but it's a step in the right direction. The eight-time Pro Bowler hasn't played yet this season, but there's a chance he could return to action this Sunday against the Jaguars. His teammates can't wait to see him back on the field.

"He's definitely one of the guys I really looked forward to playing alongside," veteran Mike Daniels said. "In the event that he is out there this week, next week, whatever, I'm just really looking forward to playing alongside of him.

"He's a very high quality player. I've said this plenty of times: He's a guy who I've studied and watched his film being another fourth-round, six-foot guy, power rusher type, and I learned a lot from him. So I'm really excited to be able to go in there with a fully loaded gun so to speak."

Daniels missed the Bengals' Week 2 matchup against the Browns due to a groin injury. He said that issue is in the rearview mirror, which is good for the interior of the defensive line. Daniels was limited on Thursday due to an elbow injury.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander continues to deal with rib and hamstring issues. He missed Wednesday's practice, but returned to the field in limited fashion on Thursday.

Michael Jordan (knee) was also a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson (concussion) rode the stationary bike during the portion of practice that was open to the media. He didn't participate in practice.

Darius Phillips (knee), Fred Johnson (wrist), A.J. Green (rest) and Carlos Dunlap (rest) all practiced in full on Thursday after being limited or out on Wednesday.

