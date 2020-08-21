Watch: Logan Wilson on adjusting to life in the NFL, his role, Josh Bynes' impact and more

CINCINNATI — The Bengals completely remade their linebacker room this offseason. They selected three backers in the draft and added a few others in free agency, including veteran Josh Bynes. Third-rounder Logan Wilson shed some light on how he's adjusting to life in the NFL, Bynes' impact and so much more. Watch the entire news conference at the top of this page.

