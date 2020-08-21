AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Watch: Logan Wilson on adjusting to life in the NFL, his role, Josh Bynes' impact and more

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals completely remade their linebacker room this offseason. They selected three backers in the draft and added a few others in free agency, including veteran Josh Bynes. Third-rounder Logan Wilson shed some light on how he's adjusting to life in the NFL, Bynes' impact and so much more. Watch the entire news conference at the top of this page.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams, Logan Wilson and other Bengals players participate in individual drills

Cincinnati Bengals players Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams, Logan Wilson and others participate in individual drills

James Rapien

Podcast: John Ross' potential return, Joe Burrow in the red zone and Josh Bynes' praise

Cincinnati Bengals podcast: John Ross' potential return, Joe Burrow in the red zone and Josh Bynes' praise

James Rapien

Check out photos from the Bengals second practice in full pads

Check out photos from the Cincinnati Bengals second practice in full pads

James Rapien

Josh Bynes praises Joe Burrow: 'He’s definitely got dog in him'

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Josh Bynes praises Joe Burrow: 'He’s definitely got dog in him'

James Rapien

Watch: Josh Bynes discusses the young linebackers, intercepting one of Joe Burrow's passes and more

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Josh Bynes discusses the rookies, intercepting one of Joe Burrow's passes and more

James Rapien

Report: John Ross is on his way to Cincinnati to re-join Bengals at training camp

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross set to re-join team at training camp

James Rapien

Podcast: A mid-week mailbag, William Jackson III's comments about the season and injury updates

Cincinnati Bengals Podcast: A mid-week mailbag, William Jackson III's comments about the season and injury updates

James Rapien

Andy Dalton embracing new role with Dallas Cowboys

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton embracing new role with Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien

Three storylines to track in the Bengals’ first scrimmage

Three storylines to track in the Cincinnati Bengals’ first scrimmage

Russ Heltman

Injury Roundup: Shawn Williams could return before opener, Renell Wren getting second opinion

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup: Shawn Williams could return before opener, Renell Wren getting second opinion

James Rapien

by

James Rapien