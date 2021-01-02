Sources: Bengals Moving on From Multiple Coaches After Sunday's Season Finale

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is going to be back for a third season, but his staff is going to look much different according to multiple team sources.

The shakeup with the Bengals' coaching staff has already begun.

The front office told Taylor that he needed to make changes to his staff or they would revisit the conversation at a higher level, according to sources.

Offensive line coach Jim Turner, defensive line coach Nick Eason and defensive assistant Gerald Chatman have all been told that they will not be retained, per multiple team sources.

Earlier this week Taylor said that the meat of those conversations occur after the season, but significant changes have already been made.

“Extremely high, extremely high. You know, they were hired for a reason," Taylor said this week when asked about the confidence in this staff. “I think there's great communication on the staff and really, really pleased with the job that they're doing”.

The Bengals are expected to make more changes on both sides of the ball in the coming days. We are told some of those conversations have not been had just yet as they prepare for their final game of the 2020 season.

Taylor built this staff when he was hired nearly two years ago. Things haven't gone as planned. He's 6-24-1 since taking over on Feb. 4, 2019. The Bengals will have their work cut out for them as they look to fill multiple holes on the staff this offseason.

