AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

The Bengals plan to reopen Paul Brown Stadium this week

James Rapien

Paul Brown Stadium could reopen this week. The Bengals are just one of the many franchises that are preparing to return to team facilities. 

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams that explained the rules of reopening, which include a set of safety protocols that every organization must follow. Team facilities can open on Tuesday, May 19.

None of the coaches are allowed to return to the facility. Members of the front office, equipment staff and other employees are allowed to return to team facilities. 

Only 50 percent (or less) of personnel is allowed in team facilities and no more than 75 people total. 

Players aren't allowed in the facility unless they need to undergo medical treatment or rehabilitation. Check out the entire memo in Ian Rapoport's tweet below. 

All 32 teams are required to take part in a training program for Infection Control Officers before reopening. 

This is the first step in the NFL's process to not only reopen, but also start the 2020 season on time. They've stayed on schedule this offseason by holding the leagues first virtual draft. Teams have met for weeks in a virtual setting. 

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor can't wait to get back on the field. 

"Of course if they told us we could practice tomorrow and be safe doing it I would do that in a heartbeat just because I would like to maximize our reps with our new guys as quickly as possible," Taylor said earlier this month. "Even our veteran guys — the guys that played last year — they get the chance to build upon the foundation they set last year. They're going to play faster, they have a better understanding of what we're asking them to do and so the whole team we have to use every single practice they give us."

The NFL continues to push forward in hopes of making a triumphant return this fall. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boomer Esiason says the Bengals need new uniforms

Boomer Esiason wants the Bengals to get new uniforms

James Rapien

Urban Meyer thinks Joe Burrow can become one of the greats, but the Bengals have to do their part

Urban Meyer lays out the blueprint required for Joe Burrow to have success in the NFL

James Rapien

by

Bayrock

Analyst believes Joe Burrow, Bengals can make quick turnaround

It sounds like the Bengals might've been a good landing spot for Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Tyler Boyd is impressed with Joe Burrow, says Bengals have to prove people wrong

Tyler Boyd believes the Bengals can exceed expectations this season

James Rapien

Larry Warford is a no-brainer and other thoughts about the Bengals

Of course the Bengals should pursue free agent guard Larry Warford, plus other thoughts on the team

James Rapien

James Harrison's agent, Steelers President Art Rooney II say alleged payment for hit never happened

James Harrison is in the news after saying Mike Tomlin handed him an envelope for his devastating hit on Mohamed Massaquoi. The Steelers deny the claim

James Rapien

Rookie Profile: How does Mitchell Wilcox fit with the Bengals?

A closer look at Mitchell Wilcox, who signed with the Bengals as a college free agent

James Rapien

Bengals hopeful young offensive line will come together this season

The Bengals believe additions of Williams, Su'a Filo will make all the difference for the offensive line this season

James Rapien

James Harrison says Mike Tomlin didn't pay him for hit on Mohamed Massaquoi

James Harrison says Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin never paid him to hit anyone during his NFL career

James Rapien

Podcast: Atkins, Green and Whitworth, plus weekend mailbag

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the legacies of Geno Atkins, A.J. Green and Andrew Whitworth, plus they take your mailbag questions

James Rapien