The Bengals plan to reopen Paul Brown Stadium this week

Paul Brown Stadium could reopen this week. The Bengals are just one of the many franchises that are preparing to return to team facilities.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams that explained the rules of reopening, which include a set of safety protocols that every organization must follow. Team facilities can open on Tuesday, May 19.

None of the coaches are allowed to return to the facility. Members of the front office, equipment staff and other employees are allowed to return to team facilities.

Only 50 percent (or less) of personnel is allowed in team facilities and no more than 75 people total.

Players aren't allowed in the facility unless they need to undergo medical treatment or rehabilitation. Check out the entire memo in Ian Rapoport's tweet below.

All 32 teams are required to take part in a training program for Infection Control Officers before reopening.

This is the first step in the NFL's process to not only reopen, but also start the 2020 season on time. They've stayed on schedule this offseason by holding the leagues first virtual draft. Teams have met for weeks in a virtual setting.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor can't wait to get back on the field.

"Of course if they told us we could practice tomorrow and be safe doing it I would do that in a heartbeat just because I would like to maximize our reps with our new guys as quickly as possible," Taylor said earlier this month. "Even our veteran guys — the guys that played last year — they get the chance to build upon the foundation they set last year. They're going to play faster, they have a better understanding of what we're asking them to do and so the whole team we have to use every single practice they give us."

The NFL continues to push forward in hopes of making a triumphant return this fall.