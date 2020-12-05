Offensive Line Dilemma: Who Will Start Against the Dolphins?

CINCINNATI — Another week and another potential change in the trenches.

The Bengals seem to have at least one new face on the offensive line every game. This week they have another dilemma on their hands with Alex Redmond (concussion) out for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.

Redmond has made seven starts at right guard this season. The Bengals have a few options without him in the mix.

They could move Quinton Spain to right guard. He started at left guard last week, but took Redmond's spot on the right side after he suffered a concussion against the Giants.

That would give them a chance to insert Michael Jordan back into the starting lineup. The second-year left guard was benched on favor of Spain last week, but entered the game when Redmond when down.

"We feel good about where we're at,' Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "We have [made a decision]. I'm not ready to share that yet."

The Bengals' other option would be to insert veteran Xavier Su'a-Filo into the starting lineup at right guard and allow Spain to make his second-straight start on the left side.

Su'a-Filo was activated this week after missing the past 10 games with a foot injury. The Bengals signed him to a three-year, $9 million contract this offseason. He was their starting right guard in Week 1 against the Chargers.

"I’m excited to be brought back up," Su'a-Filo said this week. "I came here for a reason, to play. I believe I can help the room and help the line. Whoever is in there its their job to step up and make sure they are playing well and doing good. Not being able to be out there has been hard."

Keeping Jordan in the starting lineup would be foolish. Outside of a few flashes, the 22-year-old has struggled for most of the year. Sitting and learning behind Spain and Su'a-Filo might help his long-term development.

Offensive line coach Jim Turner loves Jordan, almost to a fault, so it won't be a shock if he gets the nod at left guard.

Rolling with the veterans make the most sense. This staff should be coaching for their job. Development is important, but if they're unable to get a push in the run game on Sunday, then they're going to lose their fourth-straight contest.

Spain and Su'a-Filo give them the best shot at establishing a consistent rushing attack.

"He's [Su'a-Filo] been practicing with the scout team as we've brought him off of IR these last couple of weeks to get some reps, to get a better feel," Taylor said. "Xavier's done everything we've asked. He's just one of those guys with just an outstanding attitude and approach."

This team needs to put their five best offensive linemen out there on Sunday.

There's a reason they benched Jordan last week. Give Su'a-Filo a chance to show what he can do, rather than sticking with a youngster that has struggled for most of the season.

