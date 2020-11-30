NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Another One Score Loss and What Zac Taylor Needs to Prove Moving Forward

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' loss to the Giants, Brandon Allen's performance, Zac Taylor's future and what the second-year head coach has to show over the final five games.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) remains down after fumbling the ball to seal a win for the Giants in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. A late fumble sealed the Bengals 19-17 loss to the Giants. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
