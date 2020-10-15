Podcast: The Bengals' Future, Protecting Burrow and an In-Depth Look at the Colts

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the latest chapter in the A.J. Green saga and how injuries could play a big role in Indianapolis on Sunday. Plus Joe Goodberry stops by to talk about the Bengals' future and Evan Sidery of Locked on Colts gives us the latest from Indianapolis.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!