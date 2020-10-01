SI.com
Podcast: Jim Turner defends Bobby Hart, injury updates and intel on the Jaguars

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Jim Turner's comments about Bobby Hart. Listen to what Turner had to say, plus get the latest Bengals injury updates and Tony Wiggins joins us to preview Sunday's game against the Jaguars. 

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

