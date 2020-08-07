AllBengals
Top Stories
News

The Bengals are hoping for a consistent and healthy William Jackson III this season

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are currently negotiating a potential extension with running back Joe Mixon. 

The 24-year-old isn't the only player on the team entering the final year of his contract. Cornerback William Jackson III is set to be a free agent next offseason. The Bengals are hoping 2016 first-round pick can take a step forward.

"He’s coming off that shoulder [injury], so I want him to stay healthy. And I want him to be consistent," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "That’s all any of us want, especially in the back end. If you’re a consistent player, you’ll play in this league [for] a long time. He’s got great God-given ability. He has to do it on every snap." 

Jackson, who played through a torn labrum for most of last season, had the worst season of his career in 2019. He allowed 14.6 yard-per-reception to opposing wide receivers according to Pro Football Focus, which was a career-high. Quarterbacks completed 61 percent of their passes when throwing at Jackson. 

The Bengals need him to be a shutdown corner and he was in 2017. He went toe-to-toe with Antonio Brown and other elite wide receivers. He was good in 2018, but not as dominant. 

Bringing in guys like Vonn Bell, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander puts Jackson in a good position. If he can go out there and cover like it's 2017, then those guys will tackle and hit. 

Bell and Alexander are tough, physical players. Waynes is solid in coverage, but no one expects him to be a true number one cornerback. If Jackson can come in and lock down one side of the field, then Waynes is a perfect compliment in the secondary. 

The Bengals aren't interested in signing Jackson to an extension this offseason, but that could change quick if he looks anything like he did in 2017. 

“William’s a guy that we think is gonna have a big year for us this year and we hope he does," Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said. "He’s a guy that’s fought through injuries. He did last year. He’s a guy that has a bright future. Right now I can’t predict whether they’ll be an extension on his horizon or not, but we’ll see as we go here.”

Jackson has a chance to cash in next offseason, but he has to show the Bengals and the rest of the league that he's still the same guy that dominated opposing wide receivers in 2017.

"For him, it’s consistency," Anarumo said. "Both in the run game where he’s asked to tackle but certainly paramount in the pass game where he’s asked to cover and knock balls down and pick them off. Consistency would be the number one thing with him."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Details about the Catapult devices that Bengals players are wearing at training camp

Here's why the Cincinnati Bengals are wearing the Catapult devices over their shirts

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Podcast: Vonn Bell, Joe Burrow and a Bengals season preview with Rob Weintraub

Vonn Bell, Joe Burrow and a Cincinnati Bengals season preview with Rob Weintraub

James Rapien

Vonn Bell praises Burrow, says 'Joe Swagger' just has to be himself

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell praises Burrow, says 'Joe Swagger' just has to be himself

James Rapien

Vonn Bell discusses decision to sign with Bengals, Joe Burrow's swagger and so much more

Vonn Bell on decision to sign with Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow's swagger

James Rapien

Three position battles worth watching at Bengals training camp

Three position battles worth watching at Cincinnati Bengals training camp

Russ Heltman

WATCH: Joe Burrow throws to A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and more

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws to A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson

James Rapien

Bengals Notes — Potential opt outs, adding to the roster, A.J. Green and more

Cincinnati Bengals Notes — Potential opt outs, adding to the roster and A.J. Green

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

10 NFL Draft prospects that Bengals fans should keep an eye on

NFL Draft prospects that Cincinnati Bengals fans should keep an eye on

Blake Jewell

by

James Rapien

Lou Anarumo on Bengals adding a defensive tackle in free agency: 'I'm sure we'll address it'

Lou Anarumo on Cincinnati Bengals adding a defensive tackle: 'I'm sure we'll address it'

James Rapien

Watch: Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo talks about offseason additions, rookies and more

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo talks about offseason additions, rookies and more

James Rapien