Bengals Pro Shop to reopen Wednesday

James Rapien

The Cincinnati Bengals' Pro Shop will reopen on Wednesday afternoon. 

They'll have plenty of Joe Burrow merchandise in stock, including jerseys and tees.

The pro shop has been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

They will follow strict safety guidelines. There's a maximum of 25 customers allowed in the store at one time. There will be a limited number of open registers. Visitors are highly encouraged to wear masks and won't be allowed to try on clothing due to COVID-19. 

Burrow is eighth in the NFL in jersey sales and second among rookies since the draft. The 23-year-old knows fans are expecting big things from him in 2020 and beyond. 

“I’m very excited to reciprocate that to the fans and to the city," Burrow said in April. "I think it’s going to be a great relationship, and I think we’re going to win a lot of football games, and that’s going to make it a lot better.

"I’m on social media like all us young people, so I see it [fan support] and I’m hoping – I don’t want to say ‘hope’ – I’m going to work as hard as I can to bring winning to Cincinnati. And I know the people around me will as well. The culture that Coach Taylor is building, I’m very excited about it.”

The Bengals' Pro Shop doesn't have Tee Higgins jerseys in stock yet. They're still waiting for the NFL to approve his jersey number. Once that happens, they'll be allowed to sell Higgins No. 85 jerseys. 

The pro shop will be open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m on Wednesday. 

