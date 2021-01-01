Bengals Promote Rookie Tight End Mitchell Wilcox to the Active Roster

Wilcox is arguably the best tight end in South Florida history

CINCINNATI — The Bengals promoted rookie tight end Mitchell Wilcox to the active roster on Friday.

The 24-year-old spent the first 15 games of the season on the practice squad.

The Bengals signed Wilcox as an undrafted free agent in April out of the University of South Florida.

He's arguably the best tight end in USF history. He set multiple school records, including most career receptions (100) and receiving yards (1,326) by a tight end.

He was the only USF player invited to the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He posted a 4.88 40-yard dash, a 4.43 shuttle and a 31.0 vertical jump.

Wilcox joins tight ends Drew Sample, Mason Schreck and Cethan Carter on the Bengals' active roster.

