Bengals promote Mason Schreck from practice squad, place C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed tight end Mason Schreck from the practice squad on Friday. 

Cincinnati selected the third-year player in the seventh-round (251st overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. 

Schreck has appeared in eight games for the Bengals. He's spent the first few weeks of the 2020 season on the practice squad. 

The Bengals made the move after C.J. Uzomah suffered a torn right Achilles in Thursday's 35-30 loss to the Browns. 

"Awful, because he’s one of the hardest workers on our team," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He’s a leader on this team. It’s a killer when you get nicked like that, for him, for our team, just because guys are so close to him. But obviously part of the game."

Uzomah caught a 23-yard touchdown pass on Thursday. It was Burrow's first passing score in the pros. The two linked up eight times for 87 yards in two games this season. 

With Uzomah out, second-year tight end Drew Sample is going to have to play an even bigger role. He had seven receptions for 45 yards against the Browns.

"We have a lot of good tight ends. Cethan (Carter) is a good player," Sample said on Friday. "He's been in the league a couple years and whether that's Mason (Schreck) coming in, who has experience as well on the team and had a really good camp, I think we're up to the challenge. Obviously it's going to be hard. C.J. is a really good player. He does a lot for this team, but I think we can rally together in our position room. We still have that high standard for ourselves. We're going to come out and work our ass off and prepare how we prepare and go out and execute on Sundays."

The Bengals have the weekend off. They travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 27. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

