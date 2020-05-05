AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Insiders believe Bengals' draft class will make biggest impact this season

James Rapien

The Bengals received plenty of praise for their 2020 draft class. Two insiders believe Cincinnati's rookies will make the biggest impact this season. 

"Joe Burrow could be the only rookie quarterback to start in Week 1," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote. "Tee Higgins could be a valuable contributor, given all of the question marks in the Cincinnati wide receiver group. (Is A.J. Green going to be there? Is John Ross going to be healthy?) The linebackers they took in the third and fourth rounds could matter this year. And does 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, count as a rookie?"

While Williams doesn't count as a rookie, the Bengals certainly expect him to make a big impact at left tackle. 

Burrow will start and has one of the best supporting classes a rookie quarterback could ask for. There are some concerns about the offensive line, but Green, Higgins and Ross combined with Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Joe Mixon is a quality group of skill players. Burrow is in a good spot. Adding a veteran quarterback could give him an even better chance at having a big rookie season. 

Graziano wasn't the only analyst that believes the Bengals' rookie class will have the biggest impact. ESPN's Field Yates expects big things from Burrow and company:

"The selection of quarterback Joe Burrow certainly accounts for most of this, but it should come as no surprise if their top three selections — wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson included — make substantial contributions right away. I really like their class."

The Bengals had to balance drafting for need, while also taking the best players on their board. Higgins, Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither could all have big roles in this season. 

Khalid Kareem, Hakeem Adeniji and Markus Bailey could also make significant contributions. Kareem gives the Bengals a much needed backup on the edge. Adeniji has a chance to be their swing tackle and will at least compete for the starting right tackle job. Bailey excels in coverage, but will likely be a special teams  contributor this season. 

The praise for this draft class continues. The Bengals hope they did enough this offseason to set themselves up for success in 2020 and beyond. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: The Bengals' cap space, pending free agents and their offseason moves

James Rapien and Jake Liscow take a look at the Bengals' cap space, the top players heading into a contract year, their offseason moves and more

James Rapien

NFL plans to implement 'strict protocols' at stadiums this fall

The NFL plans to implement 'strict protocols' at NFL games this fall, which impacted its' decision to cancel the 2020 International Series

James Rapien

A.J. Green has third-highest odds to win 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year

A.J. Green has the third-best odds to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

James Rapien

How many primetime games will the Bengals play in this season?

How many primetime games will the Bengals get after going 2-14 last season?

James Rapien

A list of the Bengals' 2020 opponents

Here's a look at the Bengals' 16 games this season

James Rapien

Bengals Notes — Remaining cap space, declining Ross' option and Dalton to Dallas

Insight on the Bengals declining John Ross' option, their remaining cap space and Dalton's decision to go to Dallas

James Rapien

Watch: A.J. Green and John Ross' future, plus a look at Tee Higgins' role with the Bengals

James Rapien joined Jeremy Raugh to discuss A.J. Green and John Ross' future, Tee Higgins' role with the Bengals and more on 'Sports Wrap'

James Rapien

Andy Dalton thanks Cincinnati after signing with Dallas Cowboys

Andy Dalton thanked the City of Cincinnati on Sunday after signing with the Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien

NFL executives and coaches split on Joe Burrow's potential

NFL executives and coaches are split on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's potential

James Rapien

by

Manu4842

Roster Roundup — A look at the new and improved Bengals defense

The Bengals have completely remade their defense this offseason

James Rapien