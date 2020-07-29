CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived Ryan Glasgow on Wednesday morning after the fourth-year defensive tackle failed his physical.

The Bengals selected Glasgow in the fourth-round (138th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 24 games and made three starts during his time in Cincinnati.

He showed promise in his rookie season, appearing in all 16 games and logging 24 tackles. Injuries got in the way of Glasgow’s stellar start. His 2018 season was cut short due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 3. He re-injured his knee in Week 8 against the Rams last season, once again ending his year.

Glasgow was the Bengals' 2019 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

"Ryan stayed focused on the goal of getting back to the football field, from shortly after the injury until the day he was cleared to practice," head athletic trainer Paul Sparling said at the time. "He is an inspiration to all who surround him and is an example of how to handle the physical and emotional setback after a serious injury.

"Although he suffered a re-injury this season while playing in London. He has approached this recent setback as he did last season and continues to attack his rehabilitation with the same dedication as he demonstrated last year."

Glasgow was likely going to compete with Andrew Brown and Renell Wren for one of the final 53 roster spots. It's unfortunate that he was unable to stay healthy, but he should get another chance, assuming he can get back to 100 percent.

The Bengals have 81 players remaining on their active roster.