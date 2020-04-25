AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bengals select Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson in third-round of NFL Draft

James Rapien

The Bengals knew they needed to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft and they did on day two by drafting Logan Wilson out of Wyoming in the third-round (65th overall). 

He was a three-year captain that has the athleticism required to excel in coverage in the NFL.  

"He's a guy we had highly rated," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's a three-down player, he's physical and he can run. He's had the right mentality every step of the way."

Wilson was named first-team all-conference as a senior. He compiled 104 tackles (9.5 for loss), one sack, three interceptions and six pass breakups. 

The Bengals got a closer look at Wilson during the Senior Bowl and were instantly impressed with how he carried himself. 

"It all started there in January," Taylor said, who was clearly grateful for the time the Bengals' staff got to spend with potential prospects.

Wilson followed an impressive Senior Bowl performance by running a 4.63 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He has the experience and productivity the Bengals were hoping to find in the draft. Wilson finished with 409 tackles (34.5 for loss), seven sacks and 10 interceptions.

"I'm going to play with high-effort. Bengals fans can count on that," Wilson said. "I'm going to give Cincinnati everything I have."

His ability to create turnovers is something the Bengals would welcome with open arms. Cincinnati finished 28th in the NFL in turnovers forced (16) last season.  

Wilson joins second-year linebacker Germaine Pratt, who the Bengals drafted in the second round last season. They also signed Josh Bynes in free agency in an attempt to remake their linebacker room. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals NFL Draft Tracker: Minute-by-Minute Updates

A Cincinnati Bengals 2020 NFL Draft Tracker with every pick and analysis

James Rapien

by

SI Draft Tracker

Bengals interested in Ross Blacklock and Denzel Mims, per report

The Bengals could target TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock or Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims in round two

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Tee Higgins ecstatic to be drafted by the Bengals, can't wait to team up with A.J. Green

Tee Higgins says being drafted by the Bengals is "surreal," he grew up idolizing A.J. Green

James Rapien

Building around Burrow: Bengals select Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in second-round

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Clemson wide-out Tee Higgins in the second-round of the NFL Draft

James Rapien

The Bengals are picking Joe Burrow, "no chance" they trade the No. 1 pick

The Bengals are going to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NFL Draft despite trade interest from other teams

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Podcast: Excitement around Joe Burrow, what's next for Andy Dalton and building a winner in Cincinnati

James Rapien joined Amy Lawrence on CBS Sports Radio to discuss the Bengals drafting Joe Burrow, what's next for Andy Dalton and the buzz around Cincinnati

James Rapien

Bengals face tough decision, but adding talent around Joe Burrow should be first priority

The Bengals face a tough decision with so many great prospects available, but building around Joe Burrow should be priority number one

James Rapien

Joe Burrow: "I'm going to work as hard as I can to bring winning to Cincinnati"

Joe Burrow believes he can help turn the Bengals into a winner

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

The Best of the Rest: Options aplenty for the Bengals in round two

Five players the Cincinnati Bengals could take in the second-round of the NFL Draft

James Rapien

Bengals pick Burrow, believe his "earned confidence" is one of the many reasons he will succeed in the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals picked Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, they believe his earned confidence will help him succeed in the NFL

James Rapien