Bengals select Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson in third-round of NFL Draft

The Bengals knew they needed to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft and they did on day two by drafting Logan Wilson out of Wyoming in the third-round (65th overall).

He was a three-year captain that has the athleticism required to excel in coverage in the NFL.

"He's a guy we had highly rated," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's a three-down player, he's physical and he can run. He's had the right mentality every step of the way."

Wilson was named first-team all-conference as a senior. He compiled 104 tackles (9.5 for loss), one sack, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

The Bengals got a closer look at Wilson during the Senior Bowl and were instantly impressed with how he carried himself.

"It all started there in January," Taylor said, who was clearly grateful for the time the Bengals' staff got to spend with potential prospects.

Wilson followed an impressive Senior Bowl performance by running a 4.63 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He has the experience and productivity the Bengals were hoping to find in the draft. Wilson finished with 409 tackles (34.5 for loss), seven sacks and 10 interceptions.

"I'm going to play with high-effort. Bengals fans can count on that," Wilson said. "I'm going to give Cincinnati everything I have."

His ability to create turnovers is something the Bengals would welcome with open arms. Cincinnati finished 28th in the NFL in turnovers forced (16) last season.

Wilson joins second-year linebacker Germaine Pratt, who the Bengals drafted in the second round last season. They also signed Josh Bynes in free agency in an attempt to remake their linebacker room.