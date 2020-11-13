Injury Roundup — The Bengals Will Be Shorthanded on Sunday Against the Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be shorthanded on Sunday against the Steelers.

Star running back Joe Mixon will miss his third-straight game with a left foot injury that he suffered in Week 6 against the Colts.

The team hopes to have Mixon back in Week 11 against Washington. He'll likely be listed as "doubtful" on Friday's game status report.

Mixon didn't suffer a setback, but he is out longer than they expected. The team could've placed him on injured reserve, but they were hoping he'd only miss one or two games.

"When you don't put them on IR, that's because you believe they're going to be back," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We want to make sure that guys can play to their full potential when they're put out there, especially at the running back position. That's more on our end just being precautious so that when he does go, he's full speed, ready to go. Of course if you know anything about this guy, he wants to play more than anything, so sometimes you have to protect him from himself."

The Bengals will also be shorthanded at cornerback. Darius Phillips (groin) and LeShaun Sims (concussion) are both out for Sunday's game.

Mackensie Alexander (illness) was able to practice on Friday and should be able to play against the Steelers.

Look for the Bengals to elevate a cornerback from the practice squad. Both Winston Rose and Brian Allen on on the COVID-19 reserve list. If they aren't taken off the list on Saturday morning, then Jalen Davis will likely get the call.

The team is also expected to promote guard Quinton Spain from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game.

As previously reported by our own Elise Jesse, Geno Atkins is also out for personal reasons.

Taylor declined to comment about Jonah Williams' status, but the former first-round pick did practice all week and should be able to suit up against the Steelers.

Starting right tackle Bobby Hart (knee) won't be available for the second-straight game, but there is some hope that Fred Johnson will be able to play. He's currently on the COVID-19 reserve list.

"He's still be a part of the Zooms and all that stuff, so he knows the game plan and understands it," Taylor said. "We understand this may not be the last time something like this happens. We'll see tomorrow where he's at."

This will be updated with the Bengals' official game status report when it is released on Friday afternoon.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!