It's official: Bengals add 10 college free agents

James Rapien

The Bengals announced contract agreements with 10 college free agents on Tuesday. 

The deals are official, but the contracts can't be signed until the players undergo a physical, which is prohibited under current NFL rules due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Here's a list and a breakdown of each signing:

Georgia DT Tyler Clark — Clark had 119 tackles and 6.5 sacks in four seasons with the Bulldogs. He's 6-4. 300 pounds and was a four-year starter. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior, finishing with 26 tackles (eight for loss) and 2.5 sacks in 13 games.

Kansas State DT Trey Dishon — He had 93 career tackles (15.5 for loss) and eight sacks for the Wildcats.

East Carolina DE Kendrall Futrell — Futrell finished with 63 tackles (16 for loss), 11 sacks and forced three fumbles in 12 games last season.

Iowa State LB Marcel Spears Jr. — He was AP Second-Team All Big-12 as a senior. Spears made 39 consecutive starts and led the team with 92 tackles last season. He finished with four interceptions, two 'pick-sixes' and two forced fumbles in 2019.

Dartmouth DB Isiah Swann  Swann is Dartmouth's all-time leader in interceptions with 17. He returned four of them for touchdowns. He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash during his virtual pro day and had a 39" vertical jump. The Bengals didn't draft a cornerback, but Swann has the athleticism, size and production they're looking for. He's listed at 6-0, 195 pounds.

USF TE Mitchell Wilcox — Wilcox was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2018. He finished 43 receptions and 540 receiving yards, which were both school records. He had 28 receptions for 350 yards last season. The 6-3, 247 pound tight end is a willing blocker, which is probably his key to sticking at the next level. Wilcox is a nice signing that multiple NFL teams were likely interested in. He's a realistic candidate for the practice squad.

Oregon State OG Clay Cordasco — Cordasco was a junior college transfer that appeared in 21 games in two seasons for the Beavers. The 6-5, 314-pound offensive lineman made 12 starts last season. Cordasco is versatile, much like Bengals sixth round selection Hakeem Adeniji. He played both guard and tackle in college and took practice snaps at center.

Arkansas RB Devway Whaley He ran for 1,807 yards, scored 17 touchdowns and had 423 receiving yards in four seasons at Arkansas. Whaley was an Under Armour All-American coming out of high school. He ran for 602 yards as a freshman, but dealt with injuries and never exceeded that total.

Iowa State OT Josh Knipfel  Knipfel made 39 straight starts for the Cyclones at right guard. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection in each of the past two seasons.

Wake Forest WR Scotty Washington  Reynolds averaged 17.3 yards per catch last season. He's 6-5, 225 pounds and scored 13 career touchdowns.

