Bengals sign four draft picks, including linebacker Logan Wilson

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed four draft picks on Tuesday, including linebacker Logan Wilson.

The third-round pick out of Wyoming is expected to contribute right away on defense and special teams. He started all 52 games during his college career and finished with 421 tackles (35 for loss) and 10 interceptions.

The Bengals also signed linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey, along with offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji.

"We did a ton of work on those guys over the course of this offseason," head coach Zac Taylor said after the Bengals selected three linebackers in April's NFL Draft. "Those guys were there, and we felt like we had to grab them. We didn’t necessarily go into the day saying we had to draft three (linebackers), but the way it shook out, those guys are going to bring value to us and have a good chance to get on the field. So we felt like (they were) too good to pass up.”

Four of the Bengals seven draft selections have been signed. Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive lineman Khalid Kareem are the three picks that still need to sign their contracts.

The deals would've been completed a long time ago, but Cincinnati didn't officially sign anyone until players passed a physical at their facilities. That couldn't happen over the past few months because of the NFL's effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Burrow and the rest of the rookies were at Paul Brown Stadium today to be tested for coronavirus. They have to have two negative tests before they can enter the building and start working out.

Veteran players are scheduled to report for training camp on July 28.