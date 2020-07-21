AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Bengals sign four draft picks, including linebacker Logan Wilson

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed four draft picks on Tuesday, including linebacker Logan Wilson. 

The third-round pick out of Wyoming is expected to contribute right away on defense and special teams. He started all 52 games during his college career and finished with 421 tackles (35 for loss) and 10 interceptions. 

The Bengals also signed linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey, along with offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji. 

"We did a ton of work on those guys over the course of this offseason," head coach Zac Taylor said after the Bengals selected three linebackers in April's NFL Draft. "Those guys were there, and we felt like we had to grab them. We didn’t necessarily go into the day saying we had to draft three (linebackers), but the way it shook out, those guys are going to bring value to us and have a good chance to get on the field. So we felt like (they were) too good to pass up.”

Four of the Bengals seven draft selections have been signed. Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive lineman Khalid Kareem are the three picks that still need to sign their contracts. 

The deals would've been completed a long time ago, but Cincinnati didn't officially sign anyone until players passed a physical at their facilities. That couldn't happen over the past few months because of the NFL's effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Burrow and the rest of the rookies were at Paul Brown Stadium today to be tested for coronavirus. They have to have two negative tests before they can enter the building and start working out. 

Veteran players are scheduled to report for training camp on July 28. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals defensive line ranked among NFL's best

Cincinnati Bengals defensive line ranked among NFL's best

James Rapien

A.J. Green named a 'mid-round steal' in fantasy football leagues

Analyst believes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is a mid-round steal

James Rapien

Podcast: Expectations for A.J. Green and COVID-19 safety protocol for training camp

Cincinnati Bengals expectations for A.J. Green and COVID-19 safety protocol for training camp

James Rapien

A.J. Green is excited to play with Joe Burrow, isn't worried about lack of on-field work

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green can't wait to get on the field with Joe Burrow

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Analyst believes A.J. Green and Joe Burrow are going to have a huge season

Analyst believes A.J. Green and Joe Burrow are going to have a big year for the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Bengals DE breakdown: Dunlap goes for the record and Lawson hopes for health

Cincinnati Bengals DE breakdown: Dunlap goes for the record and Lawson hopes for health

NicoleZembrodt

Analyst says wide receiver room is the Bengals' biggest strength

Analyst says wide receiver room is the Cincinnati Bengals' biggest strength

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals rookies will report to Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday

Joe Burrow and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals rookies will report to Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday

James Rapien

by

Whodeybacker

Madden 21 ratings revealed for the entire Bengals roster

Madden 21 ratings revealed for the entire Cincinnati Bengals roster

James Rapien

A.J. Green on Bengals offense: 'It's going to be fun'

A.J. Green on Cincinnati Bengals offense: 'It's going to be fun'

James Rapien