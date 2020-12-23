NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals-Steelers Sees Huge Ratings Increase on Monday Night Football

Plenty of eyes were watching Bengals-Steelers on Monday night
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals shocked the football world on Monday night by upsetting the Steelers 27-17 at Paul Brown Stadium. 

Cincinnati never trailed, despite being 14-point underdogs. 

Only 10,249 people were in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but millions of people across the country were watching the game. 

ESPN announced that the ratings for the Bengals' upset victory were 15% higher in year-over-year audience gains. 

Over 12.7 million viewers watched the game. It was the second highest audience in the previous 12 weeks, only trailing the Bills matchup with the 49ers, which aired nationally on ESPN and ABC.

The audience grew in the second half, as the Bengals' chances for an upset continued to rise. ESPN averaged 13.4 million viewers or more from 10:15 p.m. through the end of the game. 

The fantasy football playoffs might've had an impact, but the Bengals' performance in front of a national audience shouldn't be dismissed. 

They've struggled in primetime games, but that wasn't the case on Monday night. They looked comfortable, even when the Steelers made their run in the third quarter. 

Most people expected Monday's game to be a blowout. Cincinnati had other plans. 

Their upset win was the most-watched Bengals Monday Night Football game since 2015 when they started the season 8-0. 

It's only one game and Cincinnati is just 3-10-1 on the year, but a win over the Steelers was long overdue. Pittsburgh had won 11-straight matchups in the series before Monday night. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) tackled Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) for a loss in the first quarter during an NFL Week 15 football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 21
News

Bengals-Steelers Sees Huge Ratings Increase on Monday Night Football

Oct 13, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws a pass against the Washington Redskins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: 49ers Sign Josh Rosen off of Buccaneers' Practice Squad

Darius Phillips
News

Bengals' Defensive Dominance Opened the Door for Ryan Finley and the Offense Against the Steelers

Zac Taylor
AllBengals Insiders+

Zac Taylor on Bengals' Win Over Steelers: 'This is the Expectation'

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts with linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during warmups prior to the game between the Cincinnati Bengals the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Podcast: Instant Reaction to the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Screen Shot 2020-12-22 at 11.31.42 AM
News

Watch: Giovani Bernard on the Bengals' Win, His Two Touchdowns and Zac Taylor

© Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC
GM Report

Updated Draft Order Following the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) forces a fumble of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) in the first quarter during an NFL Week 15 football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 21
Gameday

The Internet Rips JuJu Smith-Schuster After Pregame Logo Dance Goes Bad in Bengals' Win Over Steelers

Ryan Finley on Bengals' Win over Steelers
Gameday

Watch: Ryan Finley on His Confidence, the Bengals' Game Plan and More After Monday's Win