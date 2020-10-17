T.J. Houshmandzadeh Weighs in on A.J. Green's Struggles

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is off to a slow start in 2020. He has 14 receptions for 119 yards in five games.

Green hasn't scored a touchdown this season and was clearly frustrated last week in Baltimore.

"The frustration just took over where I'm just not playing my game," Green said earlier this week. "I used to go out there and play relaxed and play free and just let the game come to me. But it's hard. Like I said, we have a great team and the football that we put out there, it's just not us. And then for me just going out there and losing and not being able to contribute, it was tough."

Former Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh thinks he should be frustrated. The former Cincinnati great wants to see Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan feature Green early in Sunday's game against the Colts.

"He should be frustrated," Houshmandzadeh told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "He's probably the best receiver in Bengals history—him or Chad (Johnson) and it's probably A.J. When you're not getting the ball and you're losing, you're going to be frustrated.

"Get him the ball early in the game. Give him a hitch the first 15 plays. Give him a quick out the first 15 plays. Give him a slant early on and he will be engaged the entire game. Give him an easy completion. Let him know you're trying to get him involved and he will be engaged the entire 60 minutes."

Green and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow are clearly out of sync. It's up to Taylor to find a way to get them on the same page.

"It’s a work in progress and we are going to get it right," Burrow said. "A.J. is a great player and I’m going to continue to try to get him the ball and we need to get him going. He’s a big part of this offense and we just have to get it going. We’re going to need some better chemistry. We do."

There are plenty of people that are doubting Green's ability to be a high-end player, but Houshmandzadeh is still bullish on No. 18.

"I think A.J. is one of the best receivers in the league," Houshmandzadeh said. "I thought he would be the comeback player of the year. He still has the opportunity to do that if he can get on a roll."

Watch Hobson's entire conversation with Houshmandzadeh below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!