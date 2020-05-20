Bengals wide receivers draw praise, ranked among NFL's best

Most No. 1 picks don't have the pieces around them to succeed early in their career. Joe Burrow could be the exception.

The Bengals have surrounded him with plenty of talent at wide receiver and running back. A core of A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, John Ross, Auden Tate and Tee Higgins is about as good of a group as any rookie quarterback could ask for.

Pro Football Focus agrees. The Bengals' wide receivers are 11th in their latest rankings.

"Unlike most situations highly drafted quarterbacks find themselves in, Joe Burrow will actually have weapons to throw to in Cincinnati next season," PFF analyst Ben Linsey wrote. "A.J. Green has struggled to stay healthy of late, but he is one of the game’s elite when he’s at 100 percent — he has recorded grades of 80.0 or higher in each season he has played in since 2012. Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and John Ross form a strong supporting cast, as well, and all bring their own strengths to the table. The big question with Cincinnati’s offense is the offensive line, but if that group can manage to hold up, Burrow could impress with this receiving corps early in his career."

The Bengals' wide receivers ranked second in the AFC North. The Browns are ninth on the list. The Steelers are ranked 18th and the Ravens were dead last at 25th.

The Bengals were ranked ahead of some good groups, including the Rams, Cardinals, Falcons and 49ers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were first on the list.

For more on the Bengals, go here.