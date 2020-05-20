AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bengals wide receivers draw praise, ranked among NFL's best

James Rapien

Most No. 1 picks don't have the pieces around them to succeed early in their career. Joe Burrow could be the exception. 

The Bengals have surrounded him with plenty of talent at wide receiver and running back. A core of A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, John Ross, Auden Tate and Tee Higgins is about as good of a group as any rookie quarterback could ask for.

Pro Football Focus agrees. The Bengals' wide receivers are 11th in their latest rankings. 

"Unlike most situations highly drafted quarterbacks find themselves in, Joe Burrow will actually have weapons to throw to in Cincinnati next season," PFF analyst Ben Linsey wrote. "A.J. Green has struggled to stay healthy of late, but he is one of the game’s elite when he’s at 100 percent — he has recorded grades of 80.0 or higher in each season he has played in since 2012. Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and John Ross form a strong supporting cast, as well, and all bring their own strengths to the table. The big question with Cincinnati’s offense is the offensive line, but if that group can manage to hold up, Burrow could impress with this receiving corps early in his career."

The Bengals' wide receivers ranked second in the AFC North. The Browns are ninth on the list. The Steelers are ranked 18th and the Ravens were dead last at 25th. 

The Bengals were ranked ahead of some good groups, including the Rams, Cardinals, Falcons and 49ers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were first on the list. 

For more on the Bengals, go here. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rookie Profile: How does offensive lineman Josh Knipfel fit with the Bengals?

The Bengals signed Iowa State offensive lineman Josh Knipfel as an undrafted free agent

James Rapien

Bengals legend Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

Former Bengals star Chad Johnson is known for his generosity. That continued when he left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant

James Rapien

Which free agents make sense for the Bengals?

With cap room to spare, which free agents make the most sense for the Bengals?

James Rapien

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 on NFLPA's Rising Stars List

Joe Burrow is No. 1 again, this time on the NFLPA's Rising Stars List

James Rapien

Podcast: Joe Burrow's leadership, the latest on Joe Mixon and Paul Brown Stadium reopening

Joe Burrow the leader, the latest on Joe Mixon's extension talks with the Bengals and Paul Brown Stadium is reopening on Wednesday

James Rapien

Joe Mixon, Bengals have had productive talks about contract extension

The Bengals have had productive talks with Joe Mixon about a potential contract extension

James Rapien

Rookie Profile: How does Devwah Whaley fit with the Bengals?

The Bengals signed Arkansas running Devwah Whaley as an undrafted free agent

James Rapien

Bengals named surprise playoff contender

The Bengals were one of three teams mentioned as a surprise playoff contender

James Rapien

Boomer Esiason says the Bengals need new uniforms

Boomer Esiason wants the Bengals to get new uniforms

James Rapien

by

Danh1265

Joe Burrow unfazed by pressure in quest to resurrect the Bengals

Joe Burrow isn't letting the pressure of being the No. 1 pick get to him in his quest to turn the Bengals into a winner

James Rapien

by

KMoore-24