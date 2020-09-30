Bengals tryout three players, including two offensive tackles

CINCINNATI — The Bengals hosted three players for tryouts on Monday, including two offensive linemen according to the NFL transaction wire.

Offensive tackles John Leglue and Timon Parris worked out for the team. They also brought in linebacker Kendall Donnerson.

Leglue, 24, originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He joined the Saints' practice squad after training camp.

Green Bay liked him enough to sign him to their active roster on Dec. 21, 2019. Leglue didn't appear in a game for the Packers. He was cut by the team on Sept. 5.

The Tulane alum made 38 starts and appeared in 49 games in college. He spent most of his time at right tackle (15 starts) and right guard (13 starts). He also made nine starts at center and one at left tackle.

Parris, 25, signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent in April, 2018. He didn't make the final 53-man roster, but stuck around on the practice squad. He received six offensive snaps on Dec. 22, 2018 against the Titans.

The youngster had a similar experience in 2019, as he was waived at the end of training camp, before spending most of the season on Washington's practice squad. They promoted him to the active roster on Dec. 14, 2019. He appeared in three games, all on special teams, last season. He was waived by Washington on Sept. 5. The Falcons claimed Parris, before waiving him on Sept. 15.

Parris was a walk-on at Stony Brook. He redshirted his freshman season, before earning the starting tackle job. He made 41 starts for the Seawolves and was named first-team all conference three times.

Donnerson is listed as a linebacker, but is built like a defensive end at 6-3, 249 pounds. He was a seventh-round pick (248th overall) by the Packers in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. Green Bay did promote him to the active roster on Dec. 4, 2018, but he didn't appear in a game. The Packers released him on Aug. 19.

He was a free agent for a few months. The Raiders signed him to their practice squad on Oct. 15, 2019. He was waived by the team in May.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!