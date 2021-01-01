William Jackson Ruled Out For Sunday's Game Against Ravens

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to end the season on a high note.

They've won back-to-back games entering Sunday's game against the Ravens. A third win in a row would be their longest winning streak since 2015.

They're going to have to do it without their top cornerback. William Jackson III was ruled out after suffer a concussion in Cincinnati's win over Houston. He didn't practice this week.

Leshaun Sims will start in Jackson's place alongside Darius Phillips and Mackensie Alexander.

Tyler Boyd will return to action on Sunday. He suffered a concussion in the Bengals' win over the Steelers that kept him from playing last week.

Boyd is 160 yards shy of joining A.J. Green, Chad Johnson, and Carl Pickens on the list of Bengals' players to post three-straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He didn't have a catch against the Steelers due to the concussion and wasn't able to play in Houston, which means he's going to need a huge game against the Ravens if he's going to join that trio of Bengals' legends.

Tee Higgins has been limited all week with a hamstring injury, but he's expected to play in Sunday's season finale.

"He's been good. We've just been managing it throughout the week," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's done a great job making sure he's healthy on Sunday's so he'll be good to go."

Linebacker Logan Wilson will miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Check out the official game status report below.