Browns place David Njoku on injured reserve, release kicker Austin Seibert

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Browns are making plenty of moves ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Bengals. 

Cleveland placed tight end David Njoku on injured reserve on Monday. The fourth-year tight end suffered a sprained MCL in the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Ravens. 

Njoku had the Browns only touchdown of the day on Sunday, finishing with three receptions for 50 yards and a score. Cleveland selected him in the first-round (29th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. 

The Browns also released kicker Austin Seibert and activated Cody Parkey from their practice squad. 

Seibert, a 2019 fifth-round pick, missed on his only two kicks against the Ravens. He misfired on an extra point in the first quarter and missed a 41-yard field goal at the end of the first half. 

Parkey was on the Browns' practice squad. The 28-year-old has kicked for the Browns, Bears, Eagles, Dolphins and Titans. He's appeared in 68 career games and made 84.3 percent of his field goal attempts. 

The kicking situation is worth monitoring, but losing Njoku is a pretty significant loss. He's a great athlete and a player that could've given the Bengals' linebackers issues due to the number of other weapons the Browns have on offense. 

Njoku could be back in as little as three weeks, which means there's a chance he plays against the Bengals in Week 7 at Paul Brown Stadium. 

Both teams enter the Battle of Ohio with an 0-1 record. Kickoff is Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET at First Energy Stadium.

