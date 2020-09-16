SI.com
Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. looking forward to Thursday's matchup

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. have a lot in common. 

They're both star athletes in Ohio that dominated at LSU. Beckham had a great career for the Tigers, but he admits that Burrow's 2019 campaign was special. 

“He is the GOAT," Beckham said laughing. "He won the ‘chip for us [LSU].' That was tremendous to be able to see. As I was there and the years before leading up, I felt like LSU always had the best of teams but just could not find a way to put those pieces together. I think he soothed a lot of pain that a lot of us players had felt. He is forever a legend. Happy to see him in the NFL now. Obviously, did not get to watch his first game, but heard that he did pretty well so I am wishing him the best of luck in his career. Obviously, [I] do not want him to beat us, but anywhere else or any other game he plays, I am always rooting for him.”

Beckham was in attendance to watch Burrow lead the Tigers past Clemson in the national championship game.

"We stay in contact," Burrow said. "I met him for the first time after the national championship game. We stayed in contact ever since. I’m excited to play against him. He’s a character who’s fun to be around, so I’m really excited to compete."

Burrow and Beckham won't be on the field at the same time, but both offenses will look to get in sync after combining for 19 points in Week 1. 

