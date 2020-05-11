Carlos Dunlap named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team. The analytics-based website is revealing its' top 101 players for the 2010s. They announced Nos. 74-101 on Monday.

Dunlap has 81.5 sacks, 472 tackles, two interceptions and two touchdowns in 10 seasons with the Bengals. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and has had at least 21 quarterback hits in each of the past seven seasons.

"One of the most underrated players of his generation, Carlos Dunlap has been a consistently excellent player in the NFL for the entire decade," PFF analyst Sam Monson wrote. "Drafted in 2010, Dunlap has never had an overall PFF grade below 70.0. That comes on the back of nine straight seasons with 45 or more total pressures, topping out with 80 back in 2015 when he, along with most of the Bengals, enjoyed career seasons. Dunlap has been an impressive run defender and pass rusher, but he doesn’t get the credit he deserves because his best play falls just short of the top players at the position."

The Bengals selected Dunlap in the second-round (54th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. The former Florida star has had plenty of highlights over the past 10 seasons in Cincinnati. His game-winning 'pick-six' against the Colts in 2017 was considered a 'season saver' at the time and is one of the best plays of his career.

The Bengals took 8-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins in the fourth-round (120th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. Both Dunlap and Atkins have helped shape the Bengals' defense for the past decade.

Former Bengals first-round pick Johnathan Joseph was No. 94 on PFF's list. He spent the first five seasons of his career in Cincinnati. He signed with the Titans this offseason after playing in Houston for the past nine years.