Carlos Dunlap Restructured Contract to Facilitate Trade to Seahawks

CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks last week in exchange for center B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick.

It was the first in-season trade the Bengals had made since 2011 when they sent Carson Palmer to the Raiders.

Dunlap had grown frustrated with his role on defense and forced his way out of Cincinnati. From his social media posts to his comments to the media, it was clear that the two-time Pro Bowler wanted a change.

Dunlap wanted to play and he wanted a chance to win. He'll get an opportunity to do both in Seattle.

He did have to make one concession to complete the deal.

Dunlap restructured his contract to help the Seahawks with their 2020 salary cap situation according to ESPN's Field Yates. He was due the prorated amount of his $7.8 million salary, which is $4.59 million for the remainder of the season.

Instead, Seattle will pay him $2 million for the final nine games of 2020. They added a $3 million roster bonus that has to be paid on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

The 31-year-old is betting on himself. If he plays well down the stretch, then the Seahawks will keep him around and he'll make the money he lost and then some. If he struggles or they decide to move on, then he becomes a free agent.

Dunlap wanted a chance to win a Super Bowl. He's going to get it this season with the Seahawks.

The Bengals drafted Dunlap in the second-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. His career in the Queen City ends with 82.5 career sacks, which is one shy of Eddie Edwards' franchise record (83.5). He had one sack and 18 tackles in seven games with the Bengals this season.

