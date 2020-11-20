NewsAll Bengals+
Watch: Carlos Dunlap Has Game Clinching Sack for Seahawks Against Cardinals

Carlos Dunlap came up big on Thursday night
CINCINNATI — It didn't take long for former Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap to make an impact with his new team. 

The 31-year-old had the game-clinching sack on Thursday night against the Cardinals. The Seahawks snapped a two-game losing streak. 

Dunlap finished with two sacks and three quarterback hits. He has 3.5 sacks since joining the Seahawks in Week 9. Watch the final play below. 

