Carson Palmer Impressed With Joe Burrow, Wants Bengals to Succeed

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — When the Bengals drafted Carson Palmer with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, they were hoping he could turn around a franchise that hadn't made the playoffs in more than a decade. The team was a mess, posting a 2-14 record in 2002. 

Fast-forward to present day and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow finds himself in a similar situation. The Bengals were 2-14 last season. Like Palmer, Burrow is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, hoping to resurrect a dormant franchise. 

The 23-year-old is off to a good start. 

"He's playing at a much higher level than I can remember a rookie playing," Palmer told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "I enjoy watching him play. He's been spectacular … I had high expectations for him like everybody has and through four weeks I think he's exceeded those expectations and played better than anyone had hoped."

Palmer's time with the Bengals ended in 2011 after he demanded a trade. Instead of staying in Cincinnati, he chose to retire. 

The Bengals pivoted that offseason by drafted A.J. Green and Andy Dalton with back-to-back picks in the 2011 NFL Draft. 

Palmer's retirement was short-lived, as Bengals owner Mike Brown famously traded him to the Raiders for first and second-round picks, which ultimately became Dre Kirkpatrick and Giovani Bernard.

"I hope he [Burrow] can do what I didn't do," Palmer said. "I love the fans in Cincy. I want them to see their dreams and get what they want. They're as loyal as any fans in the country."

Palmer, who helped the Bengals reach the Bengals in 2005 and 2009, believes Burrow can help take the organization to new heights.

"The future is bright," he said. "He doesn't need a big-time No. 1 and a heavily paid No. 2 and a big-time tight end," Palmer says. "You protect that guy and give him a chance to do what he does best, which is throw guys open and throw with accuracy and take off and run, it's exciting what they can build there."

