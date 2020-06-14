AllBengals
Former Bengals and Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg trying his hand at a different sport

James Rapien

Christian Hackenberg's NFL career didn't turn out the way he hoped it would. 

He was selected by the Jets in the second-round (51st overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. 

Hackenberg never started a game for New York. He spent time with the Raiders and Eagles, before landing on the Bengals' practice squad in 2018.

The draft bust has decided to try a new sport in hopes of being more successful. 

In an interview with NBC10 in Philadelphia, Hackenberg says he's hoping to become a professional baseball player. 

I feel like I’ve got a lot left in the tank," he said. "And if one door closes and I have the opportunity to open another one, why not do it?”

He's throwing in the low 90s and he's only 25-years-old, which means he could get a look from minor-league scouts.

Hackenberg played for the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football League in 2019. He made three starts, completed 51.6 percent of his passes and threw three interceptions. 

He was benched after three starts. The express finished 2-6 before the AAF shut down. 

His most memorable moments in the AAF were off-target passes and vulgar language. 

Hackenberg is one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory. He was only active for four NFL games with the Jets before they traded him to the Raiders. 

He never played in an NFL game and was released three times. 

The Penn State alum spent a little over two months with the Bengals in 2018. He was on Cincinnati's practice squad from Sept. 3 through Nov. 5. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

Hopefully he has more success in the MLB. Guy had a huge arm.

