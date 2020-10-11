SI.com
AllBengals
Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury Against Giants

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome right ankle injury in Sunday's game against the New York Giants. 

Prescott was carted off the field with 6:33 remaining in the third quarter. He was emotional leaving the field. He will have surgery on his ankle on Sunday night according to Adam Schefter. 

The Cowboys had a 24-23 lead over the Giants when Prescott suffered the injury. The two-time Pro Bowler has carried Dallas so far this season. He threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns in Week 4 against the Browns. 

Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton replaced Prescott. Dalton, 32, spent the first nine years of his NFL career in Cincinnati. He helped the Bengals reach the playoffs five times (2011-15). 

The Bengals released Dalton in April after drafting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys a few days later. 

"This is definitely a transition for me. I've started the last nine years of my career, but for me, I'm excited for the opportunity to be in here," Dalton said in August. "Dak [Prescott] has been great ever since I signed here. I feel like our relationship has just gotten better and better. We have gotten to know each other really well and it's been a fun working relationship."

Dalton hopes to be a full-time starter in 2021. It looks like he's going to get an opportunity to show the rest of the NFL that he can still play at a high level. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

