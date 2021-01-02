NewsAll Bengals+
Cris Collinsworth Praises Tee Higgins Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against the Ravens

Higgins is just one reception away from breaking Collinsworth's rookie record
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins needs one catch on Sunday to pass Cris Collinsworth for the most receptions by a rookie in team history.

Higgins leads Cincinnati with 67 receptions.

The Bengals selected him in the second-round (33rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Collinsworth had nothing but praise for the man who should break his record on Sunday against the Ravens.

"Tee Higgins is special," Collinsworth said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "He has the ability to go up with those contested catches. He has big strong hands going over the middle. Seems to have no fear whatsoever. He's a big powerful guy and he's going to be very worthy of hopefully carrying that new record on for the next 39 years or so.

"When he hits the jets on the back end of some of that stuff [deep routes] and then his ability to go up and high point the ball. He's gonna be special."

Higgins has 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns. He’s fared well in recent weeks, despite not having rookie sensation Joe Burrow under center. 

“It doesn't feel like you're around a rookie," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's had the right focus since day one and just really been fun to watch him, the confidence that he has as he gets through the season. He's made plays against everybody in this league. Just he's got an extremely bright future. His approach is tremendous. Where we got him when we got him in the second round is unbelievable now that you look back on it, but we're lucky to have him.”

Higgins has exceeded expectations this season and looks to be a big part of the Bengals’ future. 

Listen to Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's entire conversation with Collinsworth below. 

© Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC
