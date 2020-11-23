Dave Lapham on the Bengals' Offensive Line: 'Nobody Feels Worse Right Now'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line is going to take their fair share of criticism over the next few weeks and months following Joe Burrow's season-ending knee injury.

Burrow entered Sunday's game tied with Daniel Jones for the most hits taken (72) by a quarterback in his first nine games (since 2000).

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor defended his offensive line after the game.

"People keep talking about the offensive line without it seemingly watching the film from last four weeks," Taylor said. "Those guys have done a good job. It's been a revolving door of players; we're doing a great job. Joe's done a good job moving us down the field, and we felt like we're making a lot of progress over the last five weeks, and we're not going to apologize for any of that.”

Cincinnati has no choice but to upgrade their offensive line this offseason, but that was the case before Burrow's devastating injury.

Bengals legend and radio analyst Dave Lapham explained how it feels as an offensive linemen to watch your quarterback get injured in the middle of the game

"Nobody feels worse right now than Michael Jordan and other guys who had an issue finishing a play," Lapham told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "They are going to catch a tremendous amount of heat. It's tough. There's no question, it's tough. Those guys feel lower than low can be about the whole thing and they're just going to have to endure and bounce back themselves."

The Bengals' offensive line has a few days to recover. They host the Giants at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Listen to Hoard's entire interview with Lapham below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!