Report: Desmond Ridder Returning for Final Season

This is huge news for Bearcats fans
CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder will return to school for his senior season according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. 

He led the Bearcats to a 9-0 regular season record, as UC fell just short against Georgia in the Peach Bowl 24-21. 

Ridder's return gives the Bearcats a legitimate chance to make another run next season. UC will have 15 of 22 starters returning to the team in 2021.

“One of my main goals when I came to Cincinnati was to leave this place better than when I got here,” Ridder told Thamel. “This was obviously a tough decision, but I really have a chance to do that.”

The 6-foot-4, 215 pound quarterback finished with 31 total touchdowns in 10 games. He threw for 2,296 yards and completed 66.2% of his passes. He rushed for 592 yards. 

Ridder was a question mark entering the season, but his stellar play has caught the eye of NFL scouts.

Some analysts thought he could be a late day two or early day three selection in April's NFL Draft. Instead of turning pro, Ridder opted to stay at Cincinnati. 

“I want to work on my body weight, accuracy, deep ball, leadership and my off-field development,” Ridder said. “Being in the film room and with the coaches, being a professional but in a college setting will help me become a better pro at the NFL level if I take steps forward now.”

Read Thamel's full report on Ridder, which includes comments from Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and pro scouts here.

