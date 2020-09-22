SI.com
Report: Devonta Freeman expected to sign with New York Giants

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Free agent running back Devonta Freeman is expected to sign with the New York Giants according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. 

Freeman, 28, was released by the Falcons in March. The two-time Pro Bowler has topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark twice during his NFL career. 

The Giants are hoping he can help fill the shoes of star running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered a torn right ACL during Sunday's game against the Bears. 

Freeman hired agent Drew Rosenhaus in July in hopes of finding the right fit. 

“We want to work out a deal in the immediate future, and we are open to any team,” Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter in July. “He’s healthy, he’s in shape, and I’m on a mission to have him give a team a lift.”

Freeman visited the Jaguars and Eagles in recent weeks, but clearly feels like New York is a better fit. 

The deal won't be official until he passes COVID-19 protocol. 

The Seahawks reportedly offered a contract to Freeman earlier in the free agency process, but he turned it down. 

He joins a running back room that includes Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman. 

The Giants are off to an 0-2 start and struggled to open up running lanes for Barkley. He had 34 yards on 19 carries prior to his injury. 

Barkley joins Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas, Raheem Mostert and Kenny Golladay on the list of position players that have missed time or will miss time due to injury early in the season. 

