Fantasy Impact: Jaguars receiver DJ Chark ruled out for Thursday Night Football

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark won't play on Thursday night against the Dolphins. 

The 24-year-old is dealing with chest and back injuries. Chark had four receptions for 84 yards on Sunday against the Titans. 

He was one of the NFL's breakout stars last season, finishing with 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. 

With Chark out of the lineup, look for second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to rely on Keelan Cole in the passing game. 

The 27-year-old has 11 receptions (12 targets) for 95 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has a good rapport with Minshew and should be in line for 8-10 targets on Thursday night. 

Rookie receiver Laviska Shenault will also see more snaps. He's a sneaky play, especially in daily fantasy leagues. He has six receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown in two games. He's also ran the ball seven times for 47 yards. 

Shenault is versatile, which allows Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden to get creative with how he uses the rookie wide-out. 

Former Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert also gets a bump from a fantasy standpoint. He's worth streaming in two tight end leagues because of his ability to make plays in the red zone. He caught his first touchdown of the season last week against the Titans. 

Minshew has throw three touchdown passes in each of the Jaguars first two games. He takes a slight hit, but he's still a QB1 with Chark out.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

