After learning from J.J. Watt, D.J. Reader ready for increased role with the Bengals

CINCINNATI — A leaner, more in shape D.J. Reader met with the media for the first time since signing with the Bengals on Wednesday.

The prized free agent was mostly straight forward, but he threw in a couple jokes during most of his 16-minute news conference.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal in March, making him the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL.

The 25-year-old is happy to be in Cincinnati. He wants to show the team and the rest of the NFL that he is one of the top defensive linemen in the league.

"Whatever they need me to do, I can do it," Reader said. "I got paid a lot to come here, so I just want to prove what I can do and that’s what I plan on doing. Whatever role it is, I just want to thrive at it."

Reader shed around 30 pounds this offseason. He's hovering between 317-320 and says he's in the best shape of his life. He cut the weight knowing that his role and usage could increase moving forward.

He earned an 86.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, which was the best of his career. Instead of only being a run stuffer — which is what he was during his first few years in the league — his game evolved and he got to the quarterback.

He had 2.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 35 total pressures in 2019.

"Just having guys like J.J. (Watt) and those guys in the room just help you with determination," Reader said. "If you want to be good at something, you really have to pay attention to it. And you got to take your opportunities when you get them, recognize film more and study more."

Reader is friends with J.J. Watt. The duo trained together this offseason. Watt called to congratulate him after he agreed to his deal with the Bengals.

"Respect is earned, not given. You’ve gotta punch the clock every day." Reader said when asked what he learned from Watt. "His locker was beside mine as soon as I got in there. Just watching him put in that work every single day. He punched the clock every day and never was it a day off, and I’ve always appreciated that from him. And then along with him being one of my best friends. I can still reach out and talk to him and text him at any time. He always had an open-door policy, so it’s just that kind of vet that you need to be able to always count on, was a good guy and still is a good guy. He did a good job of taking me in under his arm."

Reader is next to Geno Atkins and Carl Lawson in the Bengals locker room. Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard aren't far away either.

The Bengals are hoping that the trio of Atkins, Dunlap and Reader can set the tone in the trenches this season. He's been impressed with his new teammates.

"These guys are really pros," Reader said. "They've been doing it for a long time and just going about it the right way. I think that's kind of the most similar thing that you notice about everybody who are good players, they go about it a certain way. It's just about being a pro."

