Report: DJ Reader Expected to Miss Season With Quad Injury

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals suffered their worst loss of the season on Sunday in Baltimore, falling to the Ravens 27-3. 

The blowout loss was bad enough, but the Bengals are going to be feeling the after effects for the rest of 2020. 

Defensive tackle DJ Reader is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a quad injury according to Mike Garafolo. 

The veteran went down in the third quarter. He was carted off the field and didn't return. 

Reader signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Bengals this offseason. They dreamt of pairing him with Geno Atkins in the middle of their defense. Injuries have gotten in the way. 

Atkins, 32, missed the first four games of the season with a shoulder injury. He returned to action in a limited capacity on Sunday, but the duo only played together for just over two quarters. 

Reader is not only a good player, but he's also a leader in the locker room. The team signed him to be a piece that they could build around. 

With Reader out, look for the Bengals to bring in a free agent defensive tackle. They've already suffered multiple injuries at that position. 

Mike Daniels (elbow) is currently on injured reserve. Atkins (shoulder) is finally back after missing four games. Josh Tupou opted-out. Renell Wren suffered a quad injury in training camp and Ryan Glasgow failed his physical. 

Christian Covington will likely start in Reader's place in Week 6 against the Colts. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

