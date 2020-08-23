Former Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick signing with Arizona Cardinals

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is going to sign with the Arizona Cardinals according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The deal will be complete once he passes a physical. He won't be able to enter team facilities until he passes COVID-19 protocol.

The former Bengals first-round pick will reunite with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was Cincinnati's defensive backs coach for two seasons (2014-15).

Kirkpatrick spent the first eight seasons of his career in Cincinnati. He appeared in 99 regular season games and made 66 starts. Kirkpatrick had 10 interceptions during his time with the Bengals. He was released by the team in March.

"This ain’t no sad story but an emotional one," Kirkpatrick said at the time. "I will miss u guys on Sunday's in the jungle."

The Bengals completely remade their secondary this offseason. They signed Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and Vonn Bell in free agency, in hopes of becoming a better tackling team.

Cincinnati had one of the worst defenses in the league last season. Unfortunately, Waynes tore his pectoral muscle while working out and is expected to miss a significant part of the 2020 season.

Some thought that injury could open the door for Kirkpatrick's return, but the Bengals appear confident in the other players they have on the roster.

Kirkpatrick joins Patrick Peterson, Byron Murphy and Budda Baker in the Arizona secondary. The Cardinals also signed former Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb last week and worked out safety George Iloka.

