AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Former Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick signing with Arizona Cardinals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is going to sign with the Arizona Cardinals according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The deal will be complete once he passes a physical. He won't be able to enter team facilities until he passes COVID-19 protocol. 

The former Bengals first-round pick will reunite with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was Cincinnati's defensive backs coach for two seasons (2014-15).

Kirkpatrick spent the first eight seasons of his career in Cincinnati. He appeared in 99 regular season games and made 66 starts. Kirkpatrick had 10 interceptions during his time with the Bengals. He was released by the team in March. 

"This ain’t no sad story but an emotional one," Kirkpatrick said at the time. "I will miss u guys on Sunday's in the jungle."

The Bengals completely remade their secondary this offseason. They signed Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and Vonn Bell in free agency, in hopes of becoming a better tackling team. 

Cincinnati had one of the worst defenses in the league last season. Unfortunately, Waynes tore his pectoral muscle while working out and is expected to miss a significant part of the 2020 season. 

Some thought that injury could open the door for Kirkpatrick's return, but the Bengals appear confident in the other players they have on the roster. 

Kirkpatrick joins Patrick Peterson, Byron Murphy and Budda Baker in the Arizona secondary. The Cardinals also signed former Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb last week and worked out safety George Iloka. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Back end of Bengals' wide receiver room stepping up in training camp

Back end of Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver room stepping up in training camp

NicoleZembrodt

by

Russ Heltman

Watch: Tee Higgins discusses his health, working with A.J. Green, Joe Burrow and more

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins discusses his health, working with A.J. Green, Joe Burrow and more

James Rapien

John Ross doesn't blame the Bengals for declining his fifth year option: 'I wouldn’t have picked up my option either'

John Ross doesn't blame Cincinnati Bengals for declining fifth-year option, says he 'wouldn't have' exercised his option either

James Rapien

Bengals activate John Ross from COVID-19 reserve list, place Renell Wren on injured reserve

Cincinnati Bengals activate John Ross from COVID-19 reserve list, place Renell Wren on injured reserve

James Rapien

Breaking: Ravens release All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

Breaking: Baltimore Ravens release All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

James Rapien

Podcast: Biggest takeaways from the Bengals first scrimmage

Biggest takeaways from the Cincinnati Bengals first scrimmage

James Rapien

Darius Phillips has to make the most of his opportunity

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips has to make the most of his opportunity

Blake Jewell

Watch: Joe Burrow throws to Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate, Tee Higgins and others on Friday

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws to Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate, Tee Higgins and others on Friday

James Rapien

Quick Hits: Joe Burrow dazzles in Bengals first scrimmage

Joe Burrow dazzles in Cincinnati Bengals first scrimmage

James Rapien

Watch: Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams, Logan Wilson and other Bengals players participate in individual drills

Cincinnati Bengals players Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams, Logan Wilson and others participate in individual drills

James Rapien