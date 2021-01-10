The Latest on Drew Brees' Future With the Saints

NewsAll Bengals+
One Last Ride: Drew Brees Expected to Retire After This Season

This could be Drew Brees' final season
CINCINNATI — Saints quarterback Drew Brees contemplated retirement last offseason, but chose to return for another season. He'll be faced with a similar decision in a few weeks, but some believe his mind is already made up. 

"I've talked to several people involved in this situation, not just in the last week, but throughout this season, I have yet to talk to one person who believes that Drew Brees will play in 2021," Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. "He has not made clear his decision. He has not announced that he is definitively retiring after the playoffs, but certainly that seems to be the way this is headed. As you mention, he has an NBC contract waiting. May have done it last year, [but] decided to come back this year and did one final ride. See if he can ride off into the sunset, end his season on a podium holding a trophy."

Brees, 41, completed 275-of-390 (70.5%) passes for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games this season. He missed a month after suffering broken ribs and a collapsed lung. 

Brees is healthy and so are the Saints. Both star running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas will play in Sunday's matchup against Chicago. 

Thomas battled injuries all season and missed the final three regular season games with an ankle issue that lingered for most of the year. 

New Orleans is favored by 10.5 points on Sunday. If they win then they'll host the Buccaneers next week, a team they beat twice this season.

