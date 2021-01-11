NewsAll Bengals+
Search

NFL News: Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson After Disappointing Season

Pederson is out as Eagles head coach
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Eagles are moving on from head coach Doug Pederson according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Philadelphia finished dead last in the NFC East with a 4-11-1 record and quarterback Carson Wentz struggled for most of the season.

The Eagles hired Pederson in 2016. He led them to their only Super Bowl Championship in franchise history in 2018, but that wasn't enough to keep him around following a down year. 

He was 42-37-1 in five seasons and posted a 4-2 playoff record. 

There are now seven head coaching vacancies. Don't be surprised if NFL teams across the league give Pederson a look if he wants to coach in 2021. 

One ideal landing spot could be in New York with the Jets. Pederson reportedly has a good relationship with general manager Joe Douglas and they're looking for someone to come in and help establish a culture. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) makes a catch for a touchdown as Clemson Tigers cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) is unable to break up the play during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Six Players Bengals Fans Should Watch For in Monday's National Championship Game

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson After Disappointing Season

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) sets to pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ben Roethlisberger's Future Uncertain Following Steelers' Loss to Browns

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Watch: Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field after throwing an interception to Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Sione Takitaki (not pictured) in the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Social Media Crushes Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers Following Playoff Loss to Browns

Dec 22, 2019; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hug after the game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pressure Mounting for Bengals Following Stellar Playoff Performances by Jackson and Mayfield

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) at mid-field after a game at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Opening Odds Released for NFL Divisional Round

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Shorthanded Browns Upset Steelers 48-37, Secure First Playoff Win Since 1994