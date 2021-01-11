NFL News: Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson After Disappointing Season

CINCINNATI — The Eagles are moving on from head coach Doug Pederson according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Philadelphia finished dead last in the NFC East with a 4-11-1 record and quarterback Carson Wentz struggled for most of the season.

The Eagles hired Pederson in 2016. He led them to their only Super Bowl Championship in franchise history in 2018, but that wasn't enough to keep him around following a down year.

He was 42-37-1 in five seasons and posted a 4-2 playoff record.

There are now seven head coaching vacancies. Don't be surprised if NFL teams across the league give Pederson a look if he wants to coach in 2021.

One ideal landing spot could be in New York with the Jets. Pederson reportedly has a good relationship with general manager Joe Douglas and they're looking for someone to come in and help establish a culture.

