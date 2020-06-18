Dr. Anthony Fauci says Football May not Happen this Year

CINCINNATI — One of the nation's most prominent voices on the COVID-19 pandemic has serious doubts about pro football returning this fall.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes the NFL would have to take drastic measures to safely return to the field.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” he said in an interview with CNN. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

Various sports leagues have plans to return to the field or the court in a bubble. The NBA, WNBA and MLS are all expected to return to action next month.

The NFL has stayed on schedule throughout the offseason in hopes of starting the season on time. As for a bubble, NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills thinks the league can return to the field safely without one. The league doesn't think a bubble is "practical or appropriate."

Sills issued a direct response to Fauci's comments on Thursday afternoon.

"We are developing a comprehensive and rapid result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem,’’ he said in a statement. “This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts and other sports leagues.

“Make no mistake, this is no easy task. We will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees. We will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed.’’

The NFL is still scheduled to start training camp next month. The Bengals' first in-person practice is scheduled for July 28.

Multiple Texans and Cowboys players tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

"So positive tests are going to happen," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN on Monday. "The issue is, can we obviously prevent as many of those from happening, but in addition, treat them quickly, isolate them and prevent them from directly impacting our player personnel."

The players that have contracted the virus are asymptomatic or have dealt with mild symptoms.

The NFL cancelled all international games for 2020 and some teams are reportedly hoping that the start of the season is delayed.

The NFL plans on testing each player around three times per week and will isolate those that test positive for coronavirus. NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer believes there’s a 90 percent chance reliable saliva testing will available before players return to facilities in July.

The Bengals wrap up their virtual offseason work next week.