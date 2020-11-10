Five NFL Draft Prospects That Bengals Fans Should Monitor

Plenty of potential Bengals draft targets are back on the field after a delay to the start of the college football season.

Here are five players to keep an eye on as we move past the midway point of the 2020 NFL season.

Kadarius Toney, WR

The Bengals are in need of speed with John Ross expected to play anywhere but Cincinnati next season. This issue wouldn’t have to be addressed with a premium draft pick.

Kadarius Toney is one of Kyle Trask’s favorite targets for the Florida Gators. He has six touchdowns in five games this season. Toney is versatile and can be used in multiple schemes.

Listen at 6-0, he doesn’t have the size to be able to make contested catches, but Tee Higgins, Auden Tate, and A.J. Green are better suited for that anyway. Toney has rare speed and athleticism, which would compliment the rest of the Bengals' wide receivers. He’s extremely dangerous after the catch. Adding another weapon for Joe Burrow in the middle rounds would make a lot of sense.

Chris Rumph, EDGE

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph is currently tied for third in the nation with 7.5 sacks. He is a little undersized at 6-4, 230 pounds, but he makes up for it with athleticism and quickness. Adding more talent to the defensive line is a must for the Bengals. Rumph is sure to be productive as a pass rusher, but graded well against the run too. He earned a 94 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season.

Allie Green IV, CB

In my opinion, the Tulsa defensive back is the most underrated corner in the 2021 NFL Draft. His stock will go up, but as of right now he should be on the Bengals' radar after the first-round. Allie Green IV is a big corner at 6-3, 206 pounds. His mix of athleticism and physicality helps him win in press coverage. Although he typically lines up in man, he’s also capable of playing zone defense. I have him very high on my board at this point, and you will certainly hear more about him from me in the future. For now, if you watch a Tulsa game, keep an eye on No. 12.

Marquez Stevenson, WR

Another potential John Ross replacement, Houston wide-out Marquez Stevenson could be another solid weapon for the Bengals. He has some history with injuries, but when he’s on the field he’s very productive. Stevenson could fall to the middle rounds, making him less of a risk than Ross was. He’s a dangerous deep threat and is capable of making big plays with the ball in his hands. The Bengals don’t need to spend a premium pick on a speedy receiver, but getting someone like Stevenson later in the draft could make a huge difference on offense.

Zion Johnson, G

Bengals fans will surely hear plenty about offensive lineman as we get closer to the NFL Draft, but for now they should monitor Boston College guard Zion Johnson. He’s a key piece of the Eagles' offense. His talent should transfer to the next level. With right guard being the Bengals' biggest need, Johnson is someone that can be a plug-and-play type prospect. He would be a massive steal if he makes it past the second-round. Protecting Burrow has to be a top priority for the Bengals. Landing a physical guard like Johnson could go a long way in accomplishing that goal.

