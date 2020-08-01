AllBengals
Geno Atkins and his wife Kristen are expecting their second child

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive tackle Geno Atkins and his wife Kristen Atkins are expecting their second child. 

They made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday morning. 

Atkins, 32, has made six consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (eight total). The Bengals are banking on him to be his normal dominant self after playing a career-high 816 snaps last season. 

They signed D.J. Reader in free agency to help take some of the pressure off of the future Hall of Famer. Reader is great against the run, which should allow Atkins to get after the quarterback.

The Bengals' defense hopes to be much improved this season. They're banking on a mix of new faces and old stars to get the job done. 

Cincinnati set themselves up well in the 2010 NFL Draft when they selected defensive end Carlos Dunlap in the second-round and Atkins in the fourth-round. Both players have been a big part of the Bengals defense for the past decade. 

Atkins was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s. He has 75.5 sacks and 383 tackles in 10 seasons. He's also appeared in all 16 games in each of the past six seasons. 

Atkins leads by example in the locker room and is the exact type of player that head coach Zac Taylor wants on his team. 

