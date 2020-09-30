Watch: Geno Atkins stretches, participates in individual drills on Wednesday

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins has missed the first three games of the season with a shoulder injury he suffered in training camp.

The 32-year-old stretched with the team and did some individual work during the portion of practice that was open to the media on Wednesday. He had his mouth piece in, helmet on and began going through individual drills as reporters were being ushered out of Paul Brown Stadium.

"He'll start to work through some individual stuff over the course of this week," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said before practice.

Watch Atkins get loose during the portion of practice that was open to the media in the video below.