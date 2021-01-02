Germaine Pratt Essentially Guarantees Win Over Ravens

NewsAll Bengals+
Germaine Pratt Says Bengals Will End Ravens' Playoff Hopes on Sunday

The Ravens have won four straight games over the Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won back-to-back games for the first time in more than two years. 

A win over the Ravens on Sunday would give them their first three game winning streak since 2015. 

The team is confident going into the game, despite being 13-point underdogs. 

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt essentially guaranteed a victory. 

"Nope, over for them," Pratt said in response to a tweet that was sent from the NFL's official twitter account that asked if the Ravens were going to make it to "Super Wild Card Weekend."

The Ravens can clinch a playoff spot with a win. They're 10-5 on the seasons and have won four straight games.

Baltimore beat Cincinnati 27-3 in Week 5. The Ravens have won their last four games against the Bengals. 

Cincinnati snapped an 11-game losing streak to Pittsburgh in Week 15. They'd love to do something similar on Sunday against the Ravens. 

"This is a team we played 10, 11 games ago so that's almost a lifetime ago in some worlds. You have to go through the whole season's tape to see how they've evolved as a defense," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "What did they do to attack you the first time? They're just a blend of that. They give you a lot of things that you have to be prepared for. This is a good defense. They've played at a very high level. They seem to be healthy right now and they've got all their weapons over there and it's a great challenge for us."

Kickoff is on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium.

